LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Monday the AAA made it official canceling the state basketball finals highlighted by the boys 6A title game between LR Central and Conway.

Nearly a month ago to the day head coach Brian Ross and Little Rock Central punched their ticket to Hot Springs, seeking their first title since 1999. A month later, the game is officially off. "At this point it’s good for our players and coaches just to get some closure on the season instead of it just hanging out there."

Conway head coach Salty Longing echoing Ross’ thoughts as his Wampus Cats ran through the state tournament as a five seed. "Wanted to be able to play the game, I know Little Rock Central wanted the game to be played but at the end of the day the right decision was made."

The right decision, but still a tough one. Especially for 11 total seniors who were ready for the big stage.

"Our seniors really wanted to, and you know Little Rock Central thumped us pretty good twice during conference play, so you know our kids really wanted to play" says Longing.

Ross added, "Of course, you know if he wants to argue about it, our kids did beat them twice during the regular season so. No, he doesn’t want to and Salty is a great guy and did a great job with his team."

No doubt the 2020 sports record book will be strange, but the fact is both Conway and Little Rock Central are crowned 6A state champs.

"You know if there is ever a time, where there are two state champs it may be these two teams."