LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For most of the Arkansas Razorbacks fans in Little Rock, surprised was not something that came to mind when they heard of head coach Chad Morris being gone for good.

Fans said week after week there was no improvement on the field and for there to be any form of a bright future for the Razorbacks, change needed to be made.

"The record speaks for itself," Karl Kimball said.

The Sunday morning news of the firing of Razorbacks head coach Chad Morris didn't come as a shock for most fans in Little Rock.

"I figured that with public opinion, social media and all of that, you've gotta let him go," Beau Hunter said.

"A guy that can't win a single conference game in two years is not going to take the program anywhere and it was about time," Kimball said.

Except time is what some fans believed Morris needed more of.

"I actually thought they would give him another year," Kirby Mazzko said.

"I think in the modern era of college football you have to give a new head coach 3 years to rebuild the program but there's just been no signs of improvement," Hunter said.

This lack of recovery came up a lot and the blame was pointed right at the sideline.

"There was not improvement at all, from week to week none and I think that's coaching," Mazzko said.

"You have to change your game plan to fit the players that you have and we have great players, we've got great talent, and I don't think he adapted very well," Hunter said.

Fans frustrations aligned when it comes to how the university brings coaches on and off the payroll.

"For our next head coach we have to wait until we find the perfect fit, we can't settle," Hunter said.

"Where do I get in line for a job where I can totally screw up and be completely useless and be given ten million dollars to go away? Sign me up for that job please," Kimball said.

As far as the future of Razorbacks football goes, fans said their expectations will remain low.

"Unknown, but hopefully we will get a better coach and hopefully we will get better in the future, but it isn't gonna be tomorrow," Kimball said.

When asked who they thought could step in next as head coach, names like Mike Norvell from the University of Memphis and Mike Leach from Washington State came up.

All and all though, Razorbacks fans in Little Rock want the next head coach hunt to be a slower and more thought-out process.