LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District is proud to announce the recommendation of former Arkansas Razorback and professional athlete, Scotty Thurman, as head basketball coach at Parkview Arts/Sciences Magnet High School. Thurman will succeed the legendary Al Flanigan, who retired at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

Thurman brings a wealth of experience to the role, having been a member of the 1994-95 National Championship team at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where he also spent nine years as assistant coach and Director of Student Athletic Development.

In addition to his professional career, Thurman is active in the community, mentoring young people, reading to students and volunteering for a number of charitable organizations.

"We are excited that Scotty Thurman will be at the helm as Head Basketball Coach at Parkview," said Parkview Interim Principal James Castleberry. "He brings with him great diversity in experience, exemplifying the student-athlete and success at every level - as an educator, athlete and coach. We are thrilled that he will be the face of the continuing legacy of success of Parkview basketball."

LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore echoed the sentiment shared by Principal Castleberry.

"I am elated about our recommended candidate for the Parkview basketball job. It is an exciting time to have someone like Coach Thurman coming into LRSD, who is a living legend in Arkansas basketball. Thurman is a strong technical coach and leader, who sees his responsibilities well beyond the basketball court, " said Poore. "The added bonus is that we have the entire Thurman family joining the

Little Rock family. His wife's involvement in the medical community is significant in our state and we are also proud to have his 14-year-old daughter join the Parkview school family."

Thurman's selection is pending approval by Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key, who serves as LRSD's board of directors.

For more information, contact Pamela Smith - pamela.smith@lrsd.org or 501-447-1030.