LSU game kickoff time announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ home game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 21 will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and air on ESPN or SEC Network. The conference office will announce the TV network following league games on Nov. 14.

For any games that have not had a kick time or TV network announced, the normal 12-or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

The Razorbacks travel to Florida this weekend for a 6 p.m. CT kick on Saturday, Nov. 14. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.