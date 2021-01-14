x
LSU tops Arkansas 92-76 with big first half

Trendon Watford scored 23 points, Cam Thomas added 17, combining for 24 points in a dominating first half, and LSU rolled to a 92-76 victory over Arkansas.

The Tigers made six 3-pointers and shot 50% (18 of 36) in racing to a 51-31 halftime lead with Watford scoring 13 points and Thomas 11. LSU shot 55% in the second half (16 of 29) to maintain the lead. Darius Days scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Tigers. 0JD Notae led the Razorbacks (10-3, 2-3) with 22 points. 

