JONESBORO, Arkansas — A walk-off single by Kyle MacDonald lifted the Arkansas State baseball team to an extra inning 4-3 win over ULM Saturday evening at Tomlinson Stadium.

Following the win, A-State improved to 23-20 overall and 9-11 in the Sun Belt while ULM fell to 18-24 overall and 7-12 in the league.

In the top half of the 12th, Joey Jordan slashed a one-out single through right field to advance Masen Prososki to third but was thrown out at home by Andrew Leggo. Drew Tipton hit a one-out single and Leggo worked an eight pitch walk to bring MacDonald to the plate. MacDonald ripped the walk-off single to left center giving the Red Wolves the match.

Nate Alberius had a quality outing with no decision, pitching seven innings with two runs on seven hits with a strikeout and a walk. Jack Jumper seen action in relief, where he pitched 3.2 scoreless innings only allowing one hit with three strikeouts. Chandler Coates (4-4) pitched in the twelfth inning, where he only allowed two hits.

The home team evened the match at two runs apiece, in the third inning, when Tyler Duncan scored on a fielder’s choice and Jacob Jablonski scored on a Warhawk fielding error. ULM was able to tack on runs in the first and third inning.

Seven of the nine Warhawks hitters were able to record hit in the matchup. Andrew Beesley lead the offensive surge, going three-for-four with a double, an RBI and a run.

A-State will return to action Sunday, April 28 when it wraps up its three-game series against ULM. The first pitch for the series finale is set for 1 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium.