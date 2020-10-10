MacIntosh leads A-State to double OT win over Texas State

JONESBORO, Ark. — Victoria MacIntosh scored the game-winning penalty kick to lead the Arkansas State women's soccer team past Texas State 1-0, in double-overtime fashion, Saturday afternoon.



Following the win, the Red Wolves move to an impressive 7-0-0 (6-0-0) and remain atop the Sun Belt Conference standings. A-State has now registered six shutouts and has only allowed one goal over seven matches.



In the 101st minute, Haley Husted sent a ball over the top to Darby Stotts, who then gained control and was eventually fouled in the box, resulting in a penalty kick. Manchester, Mo., native Macintosh stepped up and launched a powerful shot just below the hands of Beth Agee and through the bottom left corner of the net for the win.



Hailey Cloud and Abigail Glockzin led the Red Wolves offensive efforts as they each took two shots in the contest, landing one on target apiece. Sarah Sodoma, Riley Minard, Abigail Miller, and Tara Lea all took a chance at goal once.



Megan McClure made three very impressive saves in the contest as she registered her sixth shutout of the year. The senior has made 18 saves on the year.



Both squads took nine shots in the contest, but the Red Wolves managed 6-3 shots on goal advantage over the Bobcats. A-State took two corners in the match compared to Texas State's two.



A-State will return to action Thursday, Oct. 15, when it travels too Little Rock. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Coleman Sports Complex.