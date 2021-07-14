Magnolia 4-star Derrian Ford commits to Arkansas

Ford is the 47th overall prospect in the 2022 class according to Rivals Recruiting.

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — The Muss Bus continues to roll in Fayetteville as Eric Musselman landed a commitment from one of the best players in the country on Wednesday.

Magnolia 4-star Derrian Ford announced on his twitter page he was committing to play for the Razorbacks.

Ford is ranked as the 47th overall prospect in the nation in the class of 2022. Ford had offers from Baylor, Auburn, Alabama, Kansas, and Florida among others.