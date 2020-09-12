Mariners extend invitation to Travelers

The Arkansas Travelers are pleased to learn that the Seattle Mariners have chosen to affiliate with the Arkansas Travelers.

The Travelers are extremely pleased about this possibility of renewing our relationship with the Mariners. Major League Baseball has assumed all aspects of the operation of Major League Baseball Player Development. This is a change from the old system. Having been chosen under the new system to be an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners recognizes that the Travelers are among the very best franchises in Minor League Baseball.

The affiliation will need to be formalized, and this can be accomplished after the overall agreement with Major League Baseball has been formalized and approved by all of the parties. We wanted our fans to know that the first step in the process has been announced by the Seattle Mariners who announced their affiliations earlier today.

“We are extremely pleased to continue to be the Double-A club for the Seattle Mariners” said Travelers President Russ Meeks. “The Mariners have been an outstanding partner for us over the past four years. Their ownership, front office and baseball operations led by Jerry Dipoto and Andy McKay have provided us with first class people for our baseball club both on the field and in the community.”