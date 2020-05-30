SEARCY, Ark. — After leading Searcy to their first football state championship since 1933, the school district announced Thursday night that Mark Kelley had resigned as the head coach of the Lions to join the staff at Conway.

Per the press release:

Searcy School District received notice of resignation from Searcy High School head football coach Mark Kelley today.

Coach Kelley will be joining the Conway Wampus Cats coaching staff for the 2020 season.

Coach Kelley led the Searcy Lions to their first state championship in its history last fall, and we are grateful for his dedication, winning spirit, and the rapport he developed with his student athletes. While we are disappointed to hear of his decision to leave Searcy School District, we want the best for Coach Kelley and wish him success as he continues his career in Arkansas high school football.

Kelley took over the Lions program in 2015, and went 44-17 in five seasons. His teams made the playoffs every year he was the head coach.