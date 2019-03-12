NEW ORLEANS — For the second time in three weeks, Markquis Nowell has been named the Sun Belt Conference's Player of the Week, announced today by the league office. It is the second weekly accolade of Nowell's career.



Nowell is coming off a strong week in which he averaged 24.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 81% from the free throw line. His efforts helped lead Little Rock to a 2-1 record over the Thanksgiving week home stand.



The Harlem, New York native began the week matching his season-high with 28 points in the win over St. Francis Brooklyn, adding six rebounds, two assists and four steals while going 12-for-14 from the charity stripe. He followed up that performance with a 26-point showing against Alcorn State, including scoring 12-straight points in the second half to lead the Trojans to the victory. He finished with four rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals while connecting on 55.6% of his shots.



Nowell closed out the week with another 20 point performance against East Tennessee State, his sixth 20-point performance of the season. He added a game-high six assists with three rebounds and a steal, going 4-for-9 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 at the free throw line.



For the season, Nowell continues to lead the Sun Belt Conference in points (20.3), steals (3.0) and minutes played (39.1), ranking third in assists (4.7) and fourth in free throw percentage (87.0%). On the national stage, Nowell ranks first in minutes played (351:49), is second in the NCAA in both minutes per game (39:05) and total steals (27), fifth in total points (183), seventh in steals per game (3.0), 12th in field goals made (61) and 17th in free throws made (40).



Nowell becomes the first Trojan to win Sun Belt weekly honors twice in a season since Josh Hagins on December 1 and 15, 2015. Nowell currently is Little Rock's leader in career points scored with 461, ranking third on the team in both games played (34) and minutes played (1,113) in a Trojan uniform.



Nowell and the rest of the Trojans return to action Saturday when Little Rock hits the road for the Lone Star state, taking on North Texas. Opening tip against the Mean Green will be at 5 p.m. from the Super Pit in Denton.



