FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Co-SEC player of the year Mason Jones announced via twitter Friday morning he will declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Jones led not only the Razorbacks in scoring but the entire Southeastern Conference with 22 points per game. The Junior did not announce however if he was hiring an agent or not.

Jones scored 22 points in a win against Vanderbilt in what turned out the be the final game of the season in the SEC tournament. Earlier in the season against Tennessee Jones eclipsed 1,000 career points in just two seasons with the Razorbacks.

Eric Musselman has a top ten recruiting class coming in and the team had hoped Jones would stay one more season. Sophomore Isaiah Joe is also expected to make a decision on whether to leave or stay soon.

