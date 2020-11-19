Mason Jones signs with Houston Rockets

SEC co-Player of the Year by the Associated Press this past season, has signed as a free agent with the Houston Rockets.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas guard Mason Jones, named All-America honorable mention and SEC co-Player of the Year by the Associated Press this past season, has signed as a free agent with the Houston Rockets.

Congrats @masonjones2 on signing with the @HoustonRockets ! A workaholic that is driven to be great. We can’t wait to follow your pro career! pic.twitter.com/DVLPcRZYUM — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) November 19, 2020

Jones was also tabbed consensus first team All-SEC (including unanimous by the media), both USBWA and NABC All-District, and a finalist for the Jerry West Award, presented to the nation’s top shooting guard.

Jones not only ranked eighth in the NCAA in scoring but became the first Razorback to lead the SEC in scoring at 22.0 ppg. In league games, that average improved to a conference-best 23.6 ppg as he set a school record for points scored in SEC games (424).

He was the only player in the SEC to lead his team in scoring, rebounding (5.5 avg.), assists (106) and steals (50). In fact, he was the only player in the SEC to rank among the league’s top 20 in all four categories – first in scoring, sixth in steals, 10th in assists and 20th in rebounds. In 2019-20, he scored in double figures 27 of his 31 games (including 16 with at least 20 points) and grabbed at least five rebounds 22 times. Jones finished with a career free throw percentage of .819 (348-425) to rank 10th in school history.

Jones led the NCAA in free throws made and attempts and was just the third player in league history to be SEC Player of the Week four times in a season. He is the 44th Razorback to score at least 1,000 career points – finishing with 1,146 to rank 28th – and he was the fifth-fastest to accomplish the feat (61 games). His career scoring average of 17.63 ranks sixth in school history while his 18.92 career scoring average in SEC games ranks third.

HONORS:

2020 AP All-America honorable mention (1 of 20 to make AP All-America team)

1 of 5 finalists for the Jerry West Award, given to the nation’s top shooting guard

2020 AP SEC co-Player of the Year

2020 consensus 1st Team All-SEC (unanimous by media)

2020 NABC 1st team All-District 20

2020 USBWA All-District VII

2020 4-time SEC Player of the Week

Led the NCAA in free throws made and attempted

Led the SEC (8th in the NCAA) in scoring

Is the only Razorback to score 30 or more points in three consecutive games (34 versus South Carolina, 30 at Alabama and 40 versus Auburn)

Led the team in free throws made in both 2018-19 (115) and 2019-20 (233)

Joins Sidney Moncrief as the only Razorbacks to lead the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals in the same season.