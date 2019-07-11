JONESBORO, Ark. — J.J. Matthews had 10 points and 10 rebounds - his first career double-double - to carry Arkansas State to a 65-49 win over Division II-member Arkansas-Monticello in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Canberk Kus had 17 points and seven rebounds for Arkansas State. Marquis Eaton added 11 points. Christian Willis had 10 points for the Red Wolves.

Wanya King had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Boll Weevils. Marcus Gilbert added 15 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist.

Arkansas State plays Mississippi on the road on Friday.

11/6/2019 10:27:11 PM (GMT -6:00)