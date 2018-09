MAUMELLE, Ark. (THV11) - Maumelle's Zyon Slade brought home the first Central Arkansas Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week.

For his efforts Slade and the Hornets celebrated the win with an ice cream party after practice Thursday afternoon. "Who knows, maybe I'll do it again this Friday night."

The Hornets take on Vilonia Friday night at 7:00 for THV11's Showcase Game of the Week.

