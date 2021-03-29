MBB Elite 8 Preview: #10 Arkansas-#3 Baylor

INDIANAPOLIS — Arkansas will be playing in its first NCAA Elite 8 since 1995 and 11th overall. The last time Arkansas reached the Elite 8, the Razorbacks were national runners up.

This will be the 144th all-time meeting between longtime Southwest Conference rivals Arkansas and Baylor, but the first meeting since 2009. Baylor is one of Arkansas’ oldest rivals. In fact, the Bears were on Arkansas; schedule in the Razorbacks’ first season of basketball (1923-24). The first meetings were in Waco n Feb. 18, 1924 and Feb. 19, 1924. Baylor won the first meeting, 33-29,and Arkansas won the second 28-14.