MBB preview: #10 Arkansas-#21 Texas Tech renew rivalry

Arkansas will be making its first appearance in Hinkle Fieldhouse since Jan. 2, 1931 (Arkansas lost to Butler, 37-21)

INDIANAPOLIS — Who: #10 (#3 seed) Arkansas Razorbacks (23-6) vs. #21 (#6 seed) Texas Tech (18-10)



What: Arkansas and Texas Tech were former members of the Southwest Conference. Texas Tech won the last meeting (Jan. 2019 in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge) to take a 40-39 lead in the all-time series.



When: Sunday – Mar. 21 – 6:10 pm (ET) / 5:10 pm (CT)



Where: NCAA 2nd Round – Indianapolis, Ind. – Hinkle Fieldhouse

Note: Arkansas will be making its first appearance in Hinkle Fieldhouse since Jan. 2, 1931 (Arkansas lost to Butler, 37-21)



How (to follow):

– TV:

TNT (Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

^ Watch NCAA March Madness Online: CLICK HERE

^ Download the March Madness App: CLICK HERE



– Radio:

Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

^ Listen to Razorback Sports Network Online: CLICK HERE

Westwood One (Craig Way and Donny Marshall)



^ Sirius/XM: XM Channel 210 – Sirius Channel 138 – Streaming Online 968



– NCAA Arkansas-Texas Tech Game Center (stats and video): CLICK HERE