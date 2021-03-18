MBB Preview: #10 Arkansas Faces Colgate in NCAA Opener

Tip-off is set for 12:45 pm (ET) / 11:45 am (CT) and the contest will be televised on truTV.

INDIANAPOLIS — Arkansas, ranked 10th nationally and the ## seed in the NCAA South Region, will face #14 seed and Patroit League champion Colgate in the first round of the NCAA Championship on Friday (Mar. 19). Tip-off is set for 12:45 pm (ET) / 11:45 am (CT) and the contest will be televised on truTV.

Arkansas is #2 seed while Missouri is the #7 seed and Georgia is seeded #10. The Tigers and Bulldogs play tonight (Mar. 11) at 6:00 pm.

• Arkansas earns its 34th NCAA bid and is playing in its 33rd tournament (the 1944 team earned a bid but could not play due to an automobile accident). Arkansas is 42-32 in the NCAA.

^ 1994 NCAA Champion

^ 1995 NCAA Runner-Up

^ Final Fours: 1995, 1994, 1990, 1978, 1945, 1941

• This is the second time in program history Arkansas has earned a No. 3 seed and the 12th time to be a top-4 seed since the NCAA began its current seeding process in 1979. The only other time Arkansas was a No. 3 seed was for the 1992 NCAA Tournament. Arkansas was a No. 1 seed in 1994 and 1991; a No. 2 seed in 1995, 1984 ad 1979; and a No. 4 seed in 1999, 1993, 1990, 1983 and 1982.

• This will be the first meeting between Arkansas and Colgate.

• Arkansas has only played three current members of the Patriot League and are 2-1 including 1-1 versus Bucknell and 1-0 versus Holy Cross.