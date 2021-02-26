MBB preview: #20 Arkansas vs LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The 20th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks play host to the LSU Tigers on Saturday (Feb. 27). Tipoff is set for 1:00 pm and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
• This will be the 71st meeting between Arkansas and LSU and 62nd since the Razorbacks joined the SEC. Arkansas leads the all-time series, 37-33, and is 33-28 versus the Tigers since joining the SEC. Arkansas leads 20-8 in games played in Fayetteville.
• After the game Saturday, Arkansas will honor its five seniors including Khalil Garland, Vance Jackson Jr., Emeka Obukwelu, Justin Smith and Jalen Tate.
• The Southeastern Conference office announced that Arkansas will host Texas A&M on Mar. 6. Tipoff is set for 4 pm (CT) and the game will be on SEC Network.
• Even though Arkansas lost at Oklahoma State on Jan. 30 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Arkansas is riding an eight-game SEC win streak. This is Arkansas’ first eight-game, SEC win streak since winning 11 games to close the 1993-94 season.
• Thanks to making 27 free throws last time out versus Alabama, Arkansas ranks 13th in the NCAA / 2nd in the SEC in free throws made. Moses Moody was 16-of-19 at the line versus Bama and now ranks 13th in the NCAA / 3rd in the SEC in free throws made (105). LSU is 15th in the NCAA in free throws made.
• This game will feature two of the top scoring freshmen in the country. LSU’s Cameron Thomas leads all freshmen, ranks fourth In the NCAA and leads the SEC in scoring at 22.7 ppg. He also ranks second in the nation in free throws made (143). Arkansas freshman Moses Moody is fifth among NCAA freshmen in scoring (16.5 ppg).