MBB preview: #20 Arkansas vs LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The 20th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks play host to the LSU Tigers on Saturday (Feb. 27). Tipoff is set for 1:00 pm and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

• This will be the 71st meeting between Arkansas and LSU and 62nd since the Razorbacks joined the SEC. Arkansas leads the all-time series, 37-33, and is 33-28 versus the Tigers since joining the SEC. Arkansas leads 20-8 in games played in Fayetteville.

• After the game Saturday, Arkansas will honor its five seniors including Khalil Garland, Vance Jackson Jr., Emeka Obukwelu, Justin Smith and Jalen Tate.

• The Southeastern Conference office announced that Arkansas will host Texas A&M on Mar. 6. Tipoff is set for 4 pm (CT) and the game will be on SEC Network.

• Even though Arkansas lost at Oklahoma State on Jan. 30 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Arkansas is riding an eight-game SEC win streak. This is Arkansas’ first eight-game, SEC win streak since winning 11 games to close the 1993-94 season.

• Thanks to making 27 free throws last time out versus Alabama, Arkansas ranks 13th in the NCAA / 2nd in the SEC in free throws made. Moses Moody was 16-of-19 at the line versus Bama and now ranks 13th in the NCAA / 3rd in the SEC in free throws made (105). LSU is 15th in the NCAA in free throws made.