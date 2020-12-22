MBB preview: Arkansas-Abilene Christian

This is the second time Arkansas has faced a Southland Conference team this season, defeating Central Arkansas 100-75 on Dec. 12.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas faces a quick turnaround before taking a break for the Holidays. After defeating Oral Roberts Sunday, Arkansas will host Abilene Christian on Tuesday at 4 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

• This will be the first meeting between Arkansas and Abilene Christian.

• This is the second time Arkansas has faced a Southland Conference team this season, defeating Central Arkansas 100-75 on Dec. 12. Overall, Arkansas is 30-1 versus current Southland Conference members. Its lone loss was to Northwestern Stat, 74-68, on Nov. 29, 1954.

• Arkansas made a big jump in the AP and Coaches polls after its 7-0 start.

^ Dec. 14 - AP: 4 votes / 39th-t Coaches: 4 votes / 39th-t

^ Dec. 21 - AP: 54 votes / 29th Coaches: 32 votes / 28th

^ For the third consecutive week, Abilene Christian received a vote by the Coaches.

• Eric Musselman is the only Razorback coach to start 7-0 in each of his first two years.

• Arkansas is 7-0 to start for the second straight year. Arkansas started 8-0 last year.

^ The last time Arkansas started at least 7-0 in back-to-back years was 1992-93 (8-0) and 1993-94 (10-0).

• (THROUGH SUNDAY) There are 30 teams still undefeated, but just four that have played at least seven games

• Connor Vanover has made 11 3-pointers, blocked 20 shots and averages 8.0 rebounds per game. He and Iowa’s Luka Garza are the only two players in the nation to post at least 10 made 3’s, blocked 15 shots and have 8.0 rebound average.

• Moses Moody is 1 of 4 players in the SEC to average at least 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds. MOODY IS THE ONLY GUARD AND ONLY FRESHMAN.