MBB preview: Arkansas at #10 Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas stays on the road to face #10 Missouri on Saturday (Feb. 13). Tipoff is set for 3 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Arkansas is looking to even the season series with the Tigers. Earlier this year, then #12 Mizzou claimed an 81-68 victory in Bud Walton Arena.

• This will be the 55th meeting between Arkansas and Missouri — the 18th since Missouri joined the league in 2012-13. Arkansas owns a 28-26 advantage in the series but trails the Tigers 16-10 in Columbia. The Razorbacks lead 9-8 in SEC meetings.

• Even though Arkansas lost at Oklahoma State on Jan. 30 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Arkansas is riding a five-game SEC win streak. This is Arkansas’ first five-game, SEC win streak since Feb. 2017. Arkansas won seven-straight SEC games in Feb. 2015 and won seven-straight SEC games to end the 1994-95 season Arkansas’ longest SEC win streak is 11 games to close the 1993-94 season.

• Coach Musselman preaches to his team to “value the ball.” In his first five years as a collegiate head coach, Musselman’s teams have led their respective conference in the fewest turnovers per game in each of the last four years, assist-to-turnover ratio three times and turnover margin in each of the last three years. This year, Arkansas ranks second in the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.15) and third in both the fewest turnovers per game (12.8) and turnover margin (+2.6).