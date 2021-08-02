MBB preview: Arkansas at Kentucky

This will be the 45th meeting between Arkansas and Kentucky. The Wildcats own a 33-11 advantage in the series and are 15-3 in games played in Lexington.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — After playing a six-day layoff, Arkansas returns to action on Tuesday (Feb. 9) to face the Kentucky Wildcats on the first of two road games for the Razorbacks this week. Tip-off at Rupp Arena is set for 7:00 pm (ET)/6:00 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN.

• This will be the 45th meeting between Arkansas and Kentucky. The Wildcats own a 33-11 advantage in the series, including a 28-11 mark since Arkansas joined the SEC. Kentucky leads 15-3 in games played in Lexington.

• Even though Arkansas lost at Oklahoma State on Jan. 30 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Arkansas is riding a four-game SEC win streak. This is Arkansas’ first four-game, SEC win streak since 2017-18 season (Feb. 6-17) with victories over South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

• Arkansas sits at 6-4 in the SEC — a half-game out of second place behind Missouri (6-3).

• Arkansas’ 14 overall wins are second-most in the SEC, trailing only Alabama’s 15.

• Moses Moody ranks third among NCAA freshmen in scoring (16.4 ppg).

• Arkansas ranks 24th in the NCAA / 1st in the SEC in scoring margin at +13.4.

• Arkansas ranks 14th in the NCAA / 1st in the SEC in scoring at 82.7 ppg.