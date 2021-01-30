MBB Preview: Arkansas at Oklahoma State

This will be the 53rd meeting between Arkansas and Oklahoma State. The Cowboys lead the all-time series, 37-15 including wins in 11 of the last 13.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — For the third time in five years, Arkansas will face Oklahoma State in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Razorbacks will travel to Stillwater, Okla., to face the Cowboys on Saturday (Jan. 30). The game is set to start at 3:00 pm and will be televised on ESPN2.

The game features two of the top rookies in the nation – who were also high school teammates and roommates at Montverde (Fla.) Academy – in Arkansas’ Moses Moody (fourth among NCAA freshmen in scoring) and Cade Cunningham (second among NCAA frosh in scoring). They are also just two of four freshmen in the country to average at least 16 points and 5.5 rebounds.

• This week is Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week to raise money and awareness in the fight against cancer. Razorback head coach Eric Musselman, who serves on the Coaches vs. Cancer Council, will be wearing a special pair of shoes for the game. To help donate to the cause, purchase an Arkansas-themed Suits and Sneakers t-shirt by visiting Suits and Sneakers website.

• This will be the 53rd meeting between Arkansas and Oklahoma State. The Cowboys lead the all-time series, 37-15 including wins in 11 of the last 13. All but six of the games in the series occurred from 1925-1970 and the teams are meeting for just the seventh time since 2000. However, this will be the third meeting in five years thanks to the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

• The last time the two programs met was on Jan. 27, 2018, in Bud Walton Arena as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Daniel Gafford tipped in Anton Beard’s 8-footer with 15 seconds left to give the Hogs a 66-65 win against Cowboys.

• Arkansas will be playing in its seventh straight SEC-Big 12 Challenge and the Hogs are 6-6 in the annual event.

• In 2020, the two conferences shared the Challenge title with both leagues earning five wins, including Arkansas’ 78-67 victory over TCU. Over the last four years of the Challenge, both conferences have won 20 games.

• Arkansas in the SEC/BIG 12 CHALLENGE

- 12/04/14 at #20 Iowa State – L, 77-95

- 01/30/16 vs Texas Tech – W (OT), 75-68

- 01/28/17 at Oklahoma State – L, 71-99

- 01/27/18 vs Oklahoma State – W, 66-65

- 01/26/19 at #13 Texas Tech – L, 64-67

- 01/25/20 vs TCU – W, 78-67

• Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton was the head coach at both Arkansas and Oklahoma State, taking both programs to Final Fours. Arkansas’ men’s practice gym is named in honor of Eddie Sutton and OSU’s Gallagher/Iba Arena’s court is named for Eddie Sutton.

• Arkansas assistant coach Corey Williams played for at Oklahoma State (1988-92), including two years for Eddie Sutton. He finished his career 8th on the school’s all-time scoring list (1,320 points).