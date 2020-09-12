MBB Preview: Arkansas-Southern

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas added Southern to its schedule on Monday. The two squads will meet Wednesday (Dec. 9) at 7 pm (CT) at Bud Walton Arena.
- Arkansas was originally scheduled to play at Tulsa on Tuesday (Dec. 8) but the Golden Hurricane was forced to postpone the contest due to COVID-19 protocols. Southern was scheduled to play at top-ranked Gonzaga on Thursday (Dec. 10) prior to Gonzaga pausing all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.
- This will be the third meeting between Arkansas and Southern and the Razorbacks won the previous two meetings.
- The first meeting was a 76-75 thriller in Pine Bluff. Down one point, Razorback Andrew Lang made two free throws with 10 seconds left to take the lead, then blocked a shot with three seconds left to preserve the win.
- In the last meeting, Moses Kingsley’s career night propelled Arkansas to an 86-68, season-opening
- victory over Southern. Kingsley scored a career-high 22 points on a perfect 8-for-8 mark from the field
- and he tied career highs with 12 rebounds, five blocks and three steals
- Southern, the 2019-20 SWAC runner-up, is the third team Arkansas has scheduled that was picked to finish first or second in their league. Upcoming, Oral Roberts and Abilene Christian, which received one vote in the coaches poll this season, were both picked to finish second in their respective leagues.