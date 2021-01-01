MBB Preview: Arkansas vs #12 Missouri

This will be the 54th meeting between Arkansas and Missouri. The Razorbacks own a 28-25 advantage in the series, including a 17-9 cushion in games in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas will play its SEC home opener on Saturday (Jan. 2) versus 12th-ranked Missouri. Tipoff is set for 11 am (CT) and the game will be nationally televised on CBS.

The last time the Hogs played on CBS was twice in the 2014-15 season – at Kentucky (Feb. 28, 2015) and at Florida (Jan. 31, 2015). The last time CBS broadcast a basketball game from Fayetteville was Feb. 19, 2014, versus South Carolina.

• This will be the 54th meeting between Arkansas and Missouri, but just the 17th since Missouri joined the league in 2012-13.

• The Razorbacks own a 28-25 advantage in the series, including a 17-9 cushion in games in Fayetteville.

• The Razorbacks lead 9-7 in SEC meetings, including a 7-1 mark in Bud Walton Arena.

• Arkansas has won each of its nine eight games of 2020-21 by double digits — and 10 straight dating back to an 86-73 victory over Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament.

• Arkansas is the first SEC team in six years to open the season with nine straight wins and all by double figures.