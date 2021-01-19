MBB Preview: Arkansas vs Auburn

This is just Arkansas’ third home game since SEC play began. Arkansas was the only team in the SEC to play four of its first six conference games on the road.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — After back-to-back road games, Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena to host Auburn on Wednesday (Jan. 20). Tipoff is set for 8 pm and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

• Arkansas leads 21-5 versus Auburn in games played in Fayetteville.

• Arkansas defeated Auburn, 97-85, in the teams’ SEC opener on Dec. 30 at Auburn. Desi Sills scored a career-high 23 points and JD Notae added 21. Overall, five Razorbacks scored in double figures with Connor Vanover adding 17, Moses Moody 16 and Jalen Tate 12.

• Despite back-to-back road losses, Arkansas ranks 35th in the NCAA NET and the Razorbacks are one of five SEC teams in the NCAA NET top 35.

• This is just Arkansas’ third home game since SEC play began. Arkansas was the only team in the SEC to play four of its first six conference games on the road. By contrast, LSU has played four of its first six at home. Arkansas and Texas A&M are the only SEC teams that have played four league games so far versus NCAA NET Quad 1 opponents. Arkansas is the only one to play three on the road.

• Moses Moody is the only player in the SEC among the top 15 in scoring (6th), field goal percentage (11th), free throw percentage (5th) and rebounds (15th).

• Auburn made 15 3’s in the teams’ first meeting. Auburn is 17th in the NCAA in 3’s made and 11th in 3’s attempted. The Tigers rank 11th in the NCAA in blocked shots.