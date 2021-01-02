MBB preview: Arkansas vs Mississippi State

Arkansas owns a 21-8 advantage over the MSU in games played in Fayetteville. However, the Bulldogs have won six straight in the series.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — After playing six of the last 10 games on the road, Arkansas plays back-to-back home games this week and plays five of its next eight in Bud Walton Arena. Kicking off the homestand is Mississippi State on Tuesday (Feb. 2). Tipoff is set for 8:00 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

• This will be the 65th meeting between Arkansas and Mississippi State. The Razorbacks lead the all-time series, 33-31, and own a one-game advantage, 28-27, versus the Bulldogs since the Hogs joined the SEC.

• Arkansas owns a 21-8 advantage over the MSU in games played in Fayetteville. However, the Bulldogs have won six straight in the series. Prior to that, Arkansas won five straight.

• Arkansas stepped out of league play Saturday to face Oklahoma State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Prior to that, Arkansas had won three straight SEC games and currently trail second place Florida and LSU by one game. Arkansas’ 13 overall wins are second-most in the SEC, trailing Alabama’s 14.

• In the last four games, Arkansas has shot over 46 percent from the field each time and combined for 50% (126-252) shooting over the span.