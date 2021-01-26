MBB Preview: Arkansas vs Ole Miss

This will be the 83rd meeting between Arkansas and Ole Miss. Arkansas leads the all-time series, 49-33 including wins in eight of the last 11.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena for just the fourth time since Dec. 22 to host Ole Miss on Wednesday (Jan. 27). The game is set to start at 7:30 pm and will be televised on SEC Network.

• This week is Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week to raise money and awareness in the fight against cancer. Razorback head coach Eric Musselman, who serves on the Coaches vs. Cancer Council, will be wearing a special pair of shoes for the game. To help donate to the cause, purchase an Arkansas-themed Suits and Sneakers t-shirt by visiting Suits and Sneakers website.

• This will be the 83rd meeting between Arkansas and Ole Miss. The Rebels are Arkansas’ second-most common opponent among the SEC teams, trailing only Texas A&M (the Hogs’ most common opponent all-time). Arkansas leads the all-time series, 49-33 including wins in eight of the last 11.

• Arkansas leads 16-11 in games played in Fayetteville and the series is tied 27-27 since the Razorbacks joined the SEC.

• Moses Moody is proving to be one of the top players in the SEC and one of the top freshmen in the nation.

^ He is 1 of 3 NCAA freshmen averaging over 17 points per game this season.

^ He is 1 of 6 NCAA freshmen are averaging over 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season.

^ He is 1 of 3 players in the SEC to average at least 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds

^ He is the only player in the SEC to rank among the league’s top 15 in the following four categories: scoring (7th), field goal percentage (10th), free throw percentage (4th) and rebounds (15th).

^ He is the only player in the SEC shooting at least 40% from the field, 80% from the free throw line and 36% from 3-point range.