McEwen and Storms named to Softball America’s Preseason Top 100

McEwen and Storms were ranked 26th and 57th, respectively.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — University of Arkansas redshirt junior outfielder Hannah McEwen and redshirt senior pitcher Autumn Storms have been named to Softball America’s Preseason College Top 100, recognizing the nation’s best players.

McEwen earned a No. 26 preseason ranking after registering the nation’s 15th best on base percentage (.565) with a team-leading and eighth-best in the SEC .418 batting average last year. She also led the No. 19 Razorbacks collecting 27 hits, six doubles and 19 walks. The San Diego, Calif. product is the only SEC player to lead her team in batting average each of the last three seasons and is a career .371 hitter, the top mark in program history. McEwen was ranked No. 69 in Softball America’s 2020 Preseason College Top 100.