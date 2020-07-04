FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Junior outfielder Hannah McEwen has been named to the Softball America Shortened Season All-American Third team, the publication announced Monday (April 6). The San Diego, Calif. product finished the truncated 2020 season with the nation’s 15th highest on base percentage (.565).

McEwen’s .418 batting average led Arkansas and was eighth-best in the Southeastern Conference. She led the team with 27 runs scored and totaled six doubles, two home runs, 12 RBIs and 19 walks. The veteran compiled a .597 slugging percentage which ranked third on the team. She also began the season on a five-game hitting streak and registered eight multi-hit games on the campaign. This year the junior earned Preseason All-SEC honors and was ranked No. 69 in Softball America’s Preseason Top 100.

