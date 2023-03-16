Mike Balado not returning to Arkansas State as head basketball coach

JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State University announced on Thursday that Mike Balado will not be returning as head men's basketball coach next year.
The university will immediately begin a national search for its 17th all-time head men's basketball coach.
"Following a thorough evaluation of our program, the decision was made that now is the time for a fresh start. We will move forward with high expectations to advance the program and consistently compete for championships," said ASU Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton.
Balado was named head men's basketball coach on March 20, 2017, and has since guided them to wins in the SBC Tournament during each of the last three seasons.
Balado made the following statement regarding the announcement:
"First, I would like to say thank you to the community of Jonesboro and Arkansas State University for the opportunity to be your head coach. I have nothing but great things to say about this city and the people in it, and they've made this a very special place for me and my family.
I'm very proud of the players we've recruited here and that we've been able to graduate 100 percent of our seniors who exhausted their eligibility. To all the players who have played for me, I want to thank them for their hard work and dedication to the program, as well as me and my family.
I also want to say a special thank you to (former A-State Athletics Directors) Terry Mohajir and Tom Bowen and to (current Athletics Director) Jeff Purinton for the opportunity to work under their tutelage. I wish nothing but the best for A-State in the future."