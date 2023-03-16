Mike Balado not returning to Arkansas State as head basketball coach

Balado made the following statement regarding the announcement:



"First, I would like to say thank you to the community of Jonesboro and Arkansas State University for the opportunity to be your head coach. I have nothing but great things to say about this city and the people in it, and they've made this a very special place for me and my family.



I'm very proud of the players we've recruited here and that we've been able to graduate 100 percent of our seniors who exhausted their eligibility. To all the players who have played for me, I want to thank them for their hard work and dedication to the program, as well as me and my family.



I also want to say a special thank you to (former A-State Athletics Directors) Terry Mohajir and Tom Bowen and to (current Athletics Director) Jeff Purinton for the opportunity to work under their tutelage. I wish nothing but the best for A-State in the future."