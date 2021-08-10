Mills High School student makes history as first girl football player

A new player to the team could be the difference this year. She's the first female football player not only in the school, but in the district too.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Mills High School football team is 5-1 this year as they hope to continue a successful season.

Her name is Jasmin Vogel. She's a foreign exchange student from Switzerland and decided when she came to Arkansas, she wanted to play the greatest game in America.

"She's like 'Can I play?' and we were like 'Are you sure?' because you don't hear about women or young girls playing football," Mills head coach, Cortez Lee said.

Vogel is ambitious and athletic, so she wanted to put all her energy into something she had never done before.

"It's just a really good feeling to get out on the field and play. All the audience applauding, just the spirit. I love it," she said.

She wanted to play some of the most demanding positions in the sport, including wide receiver, line backer, and running back.

Lee admired her enthusiasm. She became a part of the team and had no trouble getting on the field.

"I don't feel like I'm the only girl. It could be because I grew up with four brothers," Vogel said.