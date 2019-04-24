NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the second consecutive game, the Frisco RoughRiders pitched a shutout, this time knocking off the Arkansas Travelers, 1-0. Four Frisco pitchers combined on a three-hitter. The game's lone run scored in the opening inning but Travs starter Anthony Misiewicz recovered to pitch a complete game, the third of his career and second lasting nine innings. Frisco starter Pedro Payano struck out eight of the first nine batters of the game and did not allow a hit in his five innings of work as he earned the victory.

Moments That Mattered

* Juremi Profar hit a two-out double and Andretty Cordero followed with a sharp single in the first inning to put Frisco out in front.

* Jake Fraley singled and moved up when the ball when mishandled in left field to put the tying run at second base to open the bottom of the ninth. Jairo Beras recovered to retire the next three hitters and close out the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Jake Fraley: 2-4

* LHP Anthony Misiewicz: L, 9 IP, 6 H, R, 9 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

* Misiewicz retired 12 straight RoughRiders at one point from the second through fifth innings.

* The Travs offense has been held scoreless for the last 19 innings.

Up Next

Game three of the series is a day game on Wednesday with righty Darren McCaughan (0-1, 3.18) going up against righty Jonathan Hernandez (1-1, 3.45). First pitch for the school kids game is set for 11:00 am. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.