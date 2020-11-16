Missouri game kickoff time and TV network announced

The Battle Line Rivalry will not be played the day after Thanksgiving, but instead will kickoff on Saturday this year

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ Week 9 game at Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 28 will kick off at 11 a.m. and air on SEC Network.

For any games that have not had a kick time or TV network announced, the normal 12-or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The Southeastern Conference will utilize December 19 as a playing date for football games rescheduled during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19 and has established parameters that allow for the adjustment of game opponents. The schedule allows one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

The Razorbacks host LSU weekend for an 11 a.m. kick on Saturday, Nov. 21. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.