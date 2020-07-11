Mitchell's late TD run lifts Ragin' Cajuns to 27-20 win

Elijah Mitchell’s 2-yard touchdown run with 1:13 remaining gave Louisiana-Lafayette a 27-20 victory over Arkansas State. Mitchell set up his winning TD on the previo

LAFAYETTE, La. — Elijah Mitchell’s 2-yard touchdown run with 1:13 remaining gave Louisiana-Lafayette a 27-20 victory over Arkansas State. Mitchell set up his winning TD on the previous play with a 21-yard run.

The six-play, 61-yard drive took just over a minute and came after Arkansas State’s Layne Hatcher found Brandon Bowling up the middle for a 47-yard score.

A conversion pass tied the game with 2:24 on the clock. Levi Lewis threw for a score and ran for another for Louisiana, which has won three in a row. Lincoln Pare had 121 yards rushing for Arkansas State, which has lost three straight.

