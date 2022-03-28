Albert is back: Cardinals legend Pujols reportedly agrees on one-year deal to return to St. Louis

After 10 seasons in California, one of the greatest players in baseball history is coming back to where it all started. Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — For the past decade, St. Louis likely thought it had seen the last of Albert Pujols in a Cardinals uniform. Well, not so fast.

Multiple outlets are reporting late Sunday night that Pujols has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the Cardinals, pending a physical. The St. Louis Post Dispatch's Derrick Goold and the Athletic's Katie Woo were on the news first Sunday night. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand is reporting the deal is worth $2.5 million.

Pujols, 42, is expected to provide the Cardinals help in the designated hitter position, which was expanded to the National League in 2022.

As a member of the Angels and Dodgers last season, Pujols hit .236 with 17 home runs and 50 RBI. Against left-handed pitchers in 2021, Pujols hit .294 with an OPS of .939, 13 home runs and 34 RBI.

In his first 11 seasons in St. Louis, Pujols amassed one of the greatest starts to a career in MLB history.

He was the Rookie of the Year, a 3-time National League MVP, a 9-time All-Star, a 6-time Silver Slugger, a 2-time Gold Glover and a 2-time World Series champion.

His 679 career home runs are the fifth-most in the history of baseball. With 21 more he would join Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 home run club.

Pujols will reunite in St. Louis with former teammates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, who he shared the field with for eight and seven years, respectively. Molina has previously stated 2022 will be his final season as a Major League player.

Pujols left St. Louis following the team's 2011 championship to sign a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels. The team designated Pujols for assignment in the middle of the 2021 season, and he was later signed by the Dodgers.