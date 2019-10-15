HOUSTON — If you couldn’t stay up late to watch the Astros and Yankees go into extra innings in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series, you weren’t alone.

However, you probably didn’t get photobombed by an Astros Hall-of-Famer while you slept like one youngster in attendance at Minute Maid Park.

As the game carried on late Sunday, Astros Hall-of-Famer Craig Biggio stopped and posed with the young fan who was decked out in Astros gear with his face painted and a glove.

Hall-of-Famer Craig Biggio photobombed a young fan who fell asleep during the Astros game.

KHOU

We caught up with the sleeping 6-year-old kid and his dad who said he think this is the greatest moment of is life.

"It was awesome and super exciting," said Levi Hunt.

It turns out Biggio had already been interacting with Levi durign the game and even gave him a baseball. But by the time Levi's grandparents got their camera ready for a photo, Levi had already fallen asleep.

So not only did he sleep through a nail-biter of a playoff game that ended in a walk-off home run, but also taking a picture with a Houston sports legend.

MORE ASTROS: