CLEVELAND -- Chief Wahoo's days are numbered now that the Cleveland Indians are in the postseason.
Even if the team stretches out its season by advancing to the World Series, there isn't much space remaining on the 2018 MLB calendar.
The Indians will retire Chief Wahoo from its uniforms and field at the conclusion of the season, though it will still be available on gear in the team shop in the future.
Players wore Chief Wahoo on hats and jersey sleeves during Monday's home game, which some Twitter users pointed out was also Indigenous Peoples Day.
Cleveland entered Monday's game amid a 2-0 series deficit to the Houston Astros, meaning a loss marks the end of Chief Wahoo's run.
Fans remain divided on the logo's use, which MLB decided to phase out amid concerns it's offensive to Native Americans, but a Baldwin Wallace University poll issued in March found that most Northeast Ohioans still favor Chief Wahoo.
Sixty-two percent of those polled said the logo "makes [them] proud of the Indians," while 70 percent said the logo "represents more than the team—it represents the city of Cleveland."