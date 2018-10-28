LOS ANGELES (USA TODAY Sports) -- One day after the longest postseason game in Major League Baseball history, the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers offenses needed five and a half innings to wake up on Saturday. Once they did, the Red Sox fought back from a four-run deficit and rallied for four ninth-inning runs to take an 9-6 win and a 3-1 advantage in the series.

Both Dodgers starter Rich Hill and the Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez opened with five shutout innings. Hill added a scoreless sixth, but Rodriguez finally faltered in the bottom half of the frame.

With help from a throwing error by Boston catcher Christian Vazquez and a long three-run homer by Yasiel Puig, the Dodgers opened up a four-run lead in the sixth. But Boston battled back, chasing Hill with one out in the seventh and drawing the game close on a three-run blast off the bat of Mitch Moreland. A solo homer by Steve Pearce off Kenley Jansen tied the game in the eighth.

Facing Dylan Floro in the ninth, Brock Holt hit a one-out squib double to the opposite field and scored on a Rafael Devers single up the middle to give the Red Sox a lead. Steve Pearce's bases-loaded double later in the inning put the game away for Boston.

PHOTOS | 2018 World Series Game 4

PHOTOS: Game 4 2018 World Series Red Sox-Dodgers
01 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Brock Holt #12 of the Boston Red Sox reacts at second base after hitting a one-out double to left field in the ninth inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
02 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Closing pitcher Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Boston Red Sox pumps his fist after the last out of the ninth inning to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-6 in Game Four of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
03 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Enrique Hernandez #14 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a solo home run against Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Boston Red Sox (not in photo) in the ninth inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
04 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox hits an rbi single to center field for the 5-4 lead in the ninth inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
05 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Pitcher Alex Wood #57 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the ninth inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
06 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates on his way to first base after hitting a three-run home run to left field in the sixth inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series against pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez #57 of the Boston Red Sox (not in photo) at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
07 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Steve Pearce #25 of the Boston Red Sox rounds first base after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series against pitcher Kenley Jansen #74 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (not in photo) at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
08 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Steve Pearce #25 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates as he rounds second base after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series against pitcher Kenley Jansen #74 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (not in photo) at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
09 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Steve Pearce #25 of the Boston Red Sox hits a solo home run in the eighth inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
10 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates at home plate with Cody Bellinger #35 and Manny Machado #8 after Puig hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series against pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez #57 of the Boston Red Sox (not in photo) at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
11 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates on his way to first base after hitting a three-run home run to left field in the sixth inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series against pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez #57 of the Boston Red Sox (not in photo) at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
12 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on a three-run home run hit by Yasiel Puig #66 (not in photo) in the sixth inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
13 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: A general overview of Dodger Stadium is seen in Game Four of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
14 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a double to left field in the sixith inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
15 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Pitcher Rich Hill #44 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the first inning during Game Four of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
16 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez #57 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the first inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gary A. Vasquez - Pool/Getty Images)

Turning point

Though Devers’ ninth-inning hit would drive in the game’s winning run, it was Moreland’s monster homer in the seventh that seemed to swing the momentum in the game. Pinch-hitting against righty Ryan Madson, Moreland got a first-pitch changeup up in the zone and clobbered it 437 feet into the right-field grandstand.

Man of the moment

Rodriguez’s final pitching line isn’t terribly pretty: The 25-year-old allowed four earned runs in 5 ⅔ innings and left with the Dodgers leading. But considering the circumstances, his was a gutsy performance. Though he only threw six pitches on Friday, Rodriguez was working on zero days’ rest Saturday for a club that desperately needed him to provide a starter’s workload. He did that, and pitched well enough to keep the game close for a Boston comeback.

State of the Red Sox

Both clubs will turn to their aces for Sunday’s Game 5. Chris Sale will take the ball for the Red Sox as they look to avoid getting swept in the Los Angeles leg of the World Series. Sale last pitched in Game 1, when he allowed three earned runs in four innings pitched with seven strikeouts. The 29-year-old lefty, who spent a night in the hospital with a stomach ailment during the ALCS, has a 4.40 ERA in 14 ⅓ innings this month.

State of the Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw will start Game 5 for the Dodgers. Though Kershaw has had two stellar outings this October -- one in the NLDS, one in the NLCS -- he allowed five runs in four innings in Game 1 of the World Series, reinvigorating discussion of his history of postseason struggles. He sports a 3.91 ERA across 23 playoff innings this year.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM