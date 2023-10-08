What Rangers must do to leave Baltimore up 2-0 in ALDS

The underdog Texas Rangers keep earning October wins and now send their top starter to the mound looking to make it 2-0 in the ALDS against the Baltimore Orioles.

BALTIMORE — Despite many of the secondary statistics on their side, the streaky Texas Rangers have taken to their underdog role even against the American League-topping, 101-win Baltimore Orioles.

Despite an 11-win difference between the squads in the standings in 2023, the Rangers marched into Camden Yards and picked up a tense 3-2 victory in Game 1 of the ALDS. The win neutralized the home field advantage that the Orioles had earned by winning the AL East.

Where we stand

The rookie recourse – This could have easily been titled ‘Episode 3’ of The Evan Carter Show, but that would be doing a disservice to the contributions of Josh Jung. While Carter had another incredible game, going 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, a run scored, and the game’s first RBI, Jung also reminded the world why he was a top candidate for Rookie of the Year before an early-August injury cost him six weeks of action.

Jung, who told the media that he only now is starting to feel all the way back after returning from a fractured thumb, was key on both sides of the ball in the Rangers’ victory. With the bat, Jung went 1-for-4, but the one was a big one, as the rookie slugged a 6th inning solo homer off reliever Jacob Webb; it was the run that ultimately made the difference in the 3-2 Rangers’ victory.

Evan Carter’s and Josh Jung’s 4 XBH each are tied for most by a rookie in his 1st 3 career postseason games, with 2019 Luis Arraez and 1939 Charlie Keller



so 2 rookies had done this entering 2023 and now...2 on the same team in the same postseason https://t.co/mpcZOfvQno — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 7, 2023

As for Carter, he is the youngest player in MLB history with four extra-base hits in his first three postseason games, the youngest to reach more than nine times in his first three postseason games and the youngest player in postseason history to reach base safely more than three times in three straight games. Carter’s on-base percentage is at an astounding .833.

Pitching gamble pays out – No matter if Max Scherzer was going to make the ALDS roster or not, the prevailing thought was that right-hander Dane Dunning would start Game 1. Well, Scherzer was held back and Dunning was in the bullpen.

Dunning, the man that manager Bruce Bochy had named the rotation’s MVP in 2023, was slated to pitch a potential deciding 3rd game of the Wild Card series, if it was necessary; since it wasn’t, that lined up for him to start Game 1 in Baltimore.

Instead, Bochy decided to play matchups with the numerous switch-hitters and lefties that dot the Orioles’ lineup and named Andrew Heaney the starter for the ALDS opener. The plan was never for Heaney to go deep into the game, as Heaney had been relegated to the bullpen in the last month of the regular season. But Heaney, with the same mentality that he had as the starter in the postseason clinching game in Seattle, and featuring the same drastic changeup that kept the Mariners off-balance, gave Texas exactly what they needed.

Heaney went 3 ⅔ innings, allowing just one hit, one run and one walk. The bullpen, as shaky as it has been, followed with 5 ⅓ innings of one-run ball with Dunning shouldering two innings for the win.

The Game 2 match-up

Texas Rangers (1-0) @ Baltimore Orioles (0-1), 3:07 PM CST. Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland – Broadcast on FS1

Starting Pitchers - Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Grayson Rodriguez (7-4, 4.35 ERA)

With the gamble on essentially starting the Division Series with a bullpen game, the Rangers now set the stage for their true starters to come up and perform. The man they’re sending to the mound in Game 2 was their best starter down the stretch with Jordan Montgomery set to take the hill.

Montgomery, who was the Game 1 starter in the Wild Card series, finished his last four starts of the regular season allowing just two runs in 27 innings. In the opener of the Wild Card series, Montgomery pitched seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, shutting them out on 93 pitches. The lefty’s greatest weapon against the Rays was a put-away curveball, on which he got four of his five strikeouts. That change of speeds from his fastball is going to be key against the Orioles, much in the same way that Heaney’s changeup was in Game 1.

The Orioles, meanwhile, will send rookie Grayson Rodriguez to the hill to try and even the series for the Birds. Rodriguez entered the season as Baltimore’s top prospect from the pitching side and started his Major League career rather inauspiciously. Rodriguez struggled through his first 10 starts before spending two months down in Triple-A Norfolk.

The 23-year old righty showed an ability to grow and adapt, getting better and better down the stretch, especially into September. After sporting an ERA of 7.35 in ten starts during the first half, Rodriguez enjoyed an ERA of 2.58 in 13 outings in the second half. Rodriguez’ best half of the year came after he had already faced the Rangers in the first half of the year.

On May 26, Grayson Rodriguez allowed 8 ER in 3 1/3 IP against Texas. His ERA grew to 7.35, and he was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk a day later.



On Oct. 8, he'll start Game 2 of the ALDS, also against Texas.



In between those two dates: 13 MLB starts, 2.58 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 73 K https://t.co/KtX0DBo7wq — Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) October 6, 2023

The rookie performed admirably against Texas in his MLB debut at Globe Life Field on April 5, allowing two runs in five innings. The second outing against Texas didn’t go as well, as Rodriguez gave up 8 runs in 3 ⅓ innings in the outing that would lead to his demotion.

Like Kyle Bradish in the opener, and many of the Orioles, this will be Rodriguez’ first foray into postseason action.

Avoid or Continue

Continue: Stellar defense – The Rangers’ defense has been on display this postseason. It was Carter and Jung who stood out in the Wild Card series. In Game 1 of the ALDS, Jung was a force with the glove again. One of the key moments of the game came in the bottom of the 8th in a one-run game. After a walk, wild pitch, and another walk issued by the effectively wild reliever Aroldis Chapman, a fast-moving bouncer was picked neatly by Jung standing in the baseline at third base. The throw came in high to Marcus Semien at second base, who was able to grab it and come down, quickly turning to complete a rally-killing double play.

Another key defensive moment came in the bottom of the 9th. With Jose Leclerc on to close, likely AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson singled to lead off the inning and was on board as the tying run. Apparently some miscommunication happened with the O’s dugout and Henderson attempted a stolen base on a 2-1 count, but catcher Jonah Heim, one of the best defensive backstops in the league, was able to throw him out and remove him from the basepaths.

Making the simple plays and being able to come up big in the field in key moments has been a big reason for why the Rangers have been winning games in October.

Avoid: Not using Mitch Garver – Lineup construction was a question mark going in, and Texas has ultimately won each game that he’s been the 3-hole hitter in the playoffs, but the idea that Robbie Grossman offers any sort of protection behind Corey Seager and Marcus Semien in a matchup against right-handed pitching is laughable when he’s been 2-for-14 in the postseason so far.

Grossman’s biggest allure is his switch-hitting and patience at the plate, but he’s much better against left-handed pitching and the Rangers utilized him in that manner all season until now. In Game 1, Grossman donned the Golden Sombrero, hitting a double, but then following that with four consecutive strikeouts. The man behind him in the lineup, Adolis Garcia, had the same line, but from Garcia, a power-first hitter who just this season developed a better understanding of the strike zone, it is more expected even if still not acceptable.

Grossman has not looked comfortable at the plate all postseason, seemingly being used as a glorified decoy to bait unfavorable relief matchups. Meanwhile, Mitch Garver, who far-and-away was the better designated hitter in the last two months of the season, especially against right-handed pitching, has yet to have a plate appearance in the postseason.

Continue: Making the starters work – None of the starters that the Rangers have faced have made it past the 5th inning. In Game 1, the O’s Bradish only made it 4 ⅔ innings, throwing 84 pitches. It wasn’t for lack of command, as Bradish struck out nine Rangers.

The Rangers also only hit 11 foul balls in Bradish’s time on the mound, but Texas managed to square up seven hits against the righty. They made him work, especially in the two-run 4th inning, which effectively shortened his outing. If the Rangers can keep wearing down the starters, they can strike in the second and third times through the order.

Avoid: Striking out – The Rangers struck out 16 times against Oriole pitching in Game 1, including the two Golden Sombreros from Grossman and Garcia. Over three games in the postseason, the Rangers have tallied 37 Ks. They’ve been able to get some timely hits and the pitching has been good enough to keep Texas in the game and preserve leads, but the Rangers can’t keep walking this tightrope of unproductive at-bats for the rest of the postseason.