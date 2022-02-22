Arkansas legislators approve mobile sports betting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A legislative committee approved the use of mobile sports betting in Arkansas on Tuesday.
The state's Joint Budget Committee approved the proposal that will allow people in the state to use apps and their phones to place bets.
Carlton Saffa, who serves as Chief Market Officer for Saracen Casino Resort, said apps could begin rolling out as early as March 4, potentially in time for March Madness.
Casinos in the state have pushed for 51% of profits to remain with them.
The use of mobile sports betting can begin after a 10-day filing period.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.