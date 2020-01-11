Mond leads No. 8 Texas A&M to 42-31 win over Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kellen Mond threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns as eighth-ranked Texas A&M built a big lead and held on for a 42-31 victory over Arkansas, extending its winning streak over the Razorbacks to nine games. Jalen Wydermyer had a career-high 92 yards receiving with two touchdowns. Ainias Smith ran for a touchdown and caught a TD pass in the first half to help A&M to its third straight win since losing to No. 2 Alabama.