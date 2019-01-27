GAINESVILLE, Fla. — •Arkansas Starters: Alexis Tolefree, Malica Monk, Kiara Williams, Jailyn Mason, Chelsea Dungee

•Arkansas is 10-28 all-time against Florida.

•The win snaps a five-game losing streak to Florida and a five-game losing streak in Gainesville, with the last road win coming with a 83-74 victory on Feb. 19, 2009.

•Arkansas scored just five first quarter points – the lowest first period point total of the season.

•Arkansas erased a 15-point Florida lead winning the second quarter, 30-16. Malica Monk and Chelsea Dungee each scored nine points in the second stanza.

•Arkansas has forced double figure turnovers by their opponent in every game this season. The Gators had 15 turnovers.

•Arkansas won the third quarter for the 12th time this season, 28-21.

•The win is the fourth in a row in SEC play – the first four-game league winning streak since 2012.

•Arkansas won three games in seven days (at Tennessee, Alabama and at Florida).

•Arkansas won the fourth quarter for the 14th time this year and is 11-4 when winning the final frame.

•Malica Monk has scored 20+ points three times this year.

•Chelsea Dungee has scored in double figures 18 times this year and had 20+ points in nine games.