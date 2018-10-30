FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (THV11) – University of Arkansas senior Malica Monk was selected as a Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference honoree in a vote by the league’s coaches on Tuesday.

Monk, a senior from Little Rock, Arkansas, led the Razorbacks and was 12th in the SEC averaging 15.9 points per game a year ago. Billed as one of the fastest players in the SEC, Monk also accounted for 3.4 rebounds per game, had a team-best 122 assists, made 38 3-pointers and went 114-146 from the line as a junior.

She had a “quiet” game in exhibition action in a blowout 115-54 win over Southwest Baptist on Monday scoring 12 points while shooting 5-for-8 with one 3-pointer in 15 minutes of play.

As a team, the Razorbacks were selected No. 11 overall. That matches the team’s finish (T-11) last season in the first year under head coach Mike Neighbors.

Neighbors, Monk and the Razorbacks return to the court on Thursday hosting East Central University in the final exhibition game of the season. They tip off the 2018-19 season hosting Northwestern State Friday, Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. in Bud Walton Arena.

