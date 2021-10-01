Moody, Davis lead hot-shooting Arkansas past Georgia 99-69

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Moses Moody and Davonte Davis combined for 45 points, five reached double figures in scoring and Arkansas raced away to to a 99-69 win over Georgia, shooting over 50% from either side of the 3-point arc. Moody led with 25 points, Davis added 20 -- both career highs. Jalen Tate and Vance Jackson each scored 15 for the Razorbacks, Jackson making 4 of 5 from distance, and JD Notae scored 12. Tate double-doubled with 10 assists as Arkansas had 24 assists on 36 makes. Arkansas was 36 of 69 from the floor (52%) and made 12 of 21 from distance (57%). Andrew Garcia and Toumani Camara each scored 15 points to lead Georgia while Sahvir Wheeler added 14.