Moody earns second straight SEC Freshman of the Week honors

He tied his career high by scoring 28 points in both the wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M while shooting 63 percent from the field

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas guard Moses Moody scored 28 points in both wins – at South Carolina and versus Texas A&M – to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors for the second straight week and third time this season. He shared the honor this week with LSU’s Cameron Thomas.

Moody joins elite company – Daniel Gafford (2017-18), Bobby Portis (2012-13) and Patrick Beverly (2006-07) – as the only Razorbacks to be a three-time SEC Freshman of the Week honoree.

Moody helped Arkansas win its 11th straight SEC game – the best streak in the SEC this year and the program’s best streak since winning the final 11 regular-season SEC games of 1993-94. He tied his career high by scoring 28 points in both wins while shooting 63 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from 3-point range (tying his career-high with four triples at USC only to top it with five versus Texas A&M) while playing 70 minutes with zero turnovers.

In addition to his impressive offensive performance, he made a key defensive play late in the Texas A&M game for his only blocked shot of the week.

At South Carolina (and in a pandemic-shortened season), Moody made his 117th free throw to break the school’s freshman record for free throws made. Kareem Reid previously set the mark with 116 in 1995-96 (33 games). Moody has now made 128 free throws through 26 games.

Moses Moody Highlights from the Week

Averaged 28.0 points and 6.0 rebounds.

At South Carolina: 28 points – 7 rebounds – 2 assists – 2 steals

Versus Texas A&M: 28 points – 5 rebounds – 2 assists – 2 steals

Combined 19-of-30 (63.5%) from the field and 9-of-17 (52.9%) in the two games.

At South Carolina, Moody scored 17 in the first half, thanks to 7-of-11 shooting, with six rebounds to give Arkansas a comfortable 17-point halftime lead … Only missed one shot in the second half in scoring 11 points … For the game, was 6-of-6 from inside the 3-point line, making 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, and was a perfect 4-of-4 at the line.