Moody leads Arkansas past UT-Arlington, 72-60

Freshman Moses Moody had his first breakout performance as a Razorback scoring 24 points in a 72-60 win over UT-Arlington.
Moody started off the night 3-3 from the field and went 8-10 from the free throw line. His head coach Eric Musselman was very impressed with Moody's performance. "Moses went to the line 10 times and had 9 rebounds, I loved it."
The Razorbacks also got key contributions from Jalen Tate and Connor Vanover. Tate finished the night with 14 points while Vanover added 12 points shooting 5-6 from the field.
Was not a perfect game by any means for Arkansas who scored just 6 points the final 10 minutes of the ballgame. "I was not happy the way we finished the last 8 minutes, having said that there are very few teams in the country who play flawless basketball."
Arkansas now gets ready to host Lipscomb on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Tip-off set for 5:00 PM on the SEC Network+.