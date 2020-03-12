Moody leads Arkansas past UT-Arlington, 72-60

Freshman Moses Moody had his first breakout performance as a Razorback scoring 24 points in a 72-60 win over UT-Arlington

Freshman Moses Moody had his first breakout performance as a Razorback scoring 24 points in a 72-60 win over UT-Arlington.

Moody started off the night 3-3 from the field and went 8-10 from the free throw line. His head coach Eric Musselman was very impressed with Moody's performance. "Moses went to the line 10 times and had 9 rebounds, I loved it."

Top 3️⃣ plays from the night:



3️⃣ Easy finish from @Vanover_Connor

2️⃣ Stop and pop from @jtate_the_great

1️⃣ Up and under on a career night from @moses_moody3 pic.twitter.com/Ad4yZ2S83u — Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 3, 2020

The Razorbacks also got key contributions from Jalen Tate and Connor Vanover. Tate finished the night with 14 points while Vanover added 12 points shooting 5-6 from the field.

Was not a perfect game by any means for Arkansas who scored just 6 points the final 10 minutes of the ballgame. "I was not happy the way we finished the last 8 minutes, having said that there are very few teams in the country who play flawless basketball."