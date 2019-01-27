BOONE, N.C. — Four Trojans would finish in double figures and Terrion Moore would notch her career-high with 17 points to lead the Trojans to a 74-59 win over hosts Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon.



Ronjanae DeGray put in a great performance, scoring 24 points on 12-20 shooting while pulling down eight rebounds. Tori Lasker would finish with 10 points, three rebounds and four assists while Kyra Collier would tally 13 points on 6-10 shooting in only 17 minutes.



Ro. DeGray got things started for the Trojans as she knocked down a jumper to score the team's first points of the game. Defense shined in the early minutes for Little Rock as they forced two Mountaineer turnovers on their first two possessions of the game. The Trojans would force a timeout from the hosts after their stellar display of defense. Ro. DeGray was feeling it in the early minutes, making four of her first five attempts from the field. Terrion Moore netted a triple just after the media timeout to bring the Little Rock lead to 11. Collier continued her to show her scoring talent by scoring eight points in the first ten minutes. The Mountaineers were able to close the gap near the end of the first period, but Little Rock's efficient shooting (11-15) gave them a 23-16 heading into the second quarter, tying their highest point total a quarter this season.



The second quarter was much of the same for the Trojans, as they were able to get nearly every shot they wanted and knocked them down with great efficiency. Lasker would get on the scoresheet with three consecutive baskets for the Trojans, including two deep and contested three-pointers. Little Rock notched their highest-scoring half of the season, taking a 43-24 lead into the break.



The Trojans weren't quite as efficient in the third quarter, making only four of the next 10 shots. However, the Little Rock continued to impress, forcing the Mountaineers to go scoreless for nearly four minutes in the third period. Lasker would hit yet another three just before the end of the quarter to give herself 10 points on the night and give the Trojans a 60-37 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.



The fourth quarter reflected the previous three periods as the Trojans were able to control the final 10 minutes without much trouble. Moore would score a layup and a jumper in the final period to set her new career at 17 points and Little Rock would cruise to their fifth consecutive victory and improve to 7-1 in Sun Belt play.



The Trojans will come back home next Saturday, Feb 2 at 3 p.m. to host in-state rival Arkansas State in the Jack Stephens Center on ESPN+.

