Morgan and Clark receive SEC weekly awards

Both Morgan and Clark were part of a Razorback defense that intercepted six passes against the Rebels, tying for fifth-most single-game total in school history.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Following their performances in Arkansas’ 33-21 victory over Ole Miss, redshirt senior LB Grant Morgan has been named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week while redshirt freshman DB Hudson Clark earned SEC Freshman of the Week recognition, the conference office announced Monday.

Morgan was all over the field and made a career-high 19 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, two passes broken up and an interception return for a touchdown. With Arkansas leading 26-21 late in the fourth quarter, he picked off his first career pass and returned it 23 yards for a score, sealing a Razorback win. The Greenwood, Ark. native set a career-high with 3.0 tackles for loss, which included two solo stops for loss. Morgan became the second FBS player since 2000 to record at least 15 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss and an interception return for a touchdown. His 19 tackles are the second-most in a single-game by an FBS player this season, trailing teammate Bumper Pool’s 20 stops at Mississippi State, which also won Pool SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The Hogs have now claimed multiple defensive player of the week awards for the first time since 2010.

Making his second career start, Clark turned in one of the most memorable Razorback performances of late, becoming the first freshman in school history to intercept three passes in the same game. Clark also made five tackles and allowed just one completed pass. His three picks are tied for second-most in a game in school history and third-most in conference history while becoming the first SEC freshman to intercept three passes since Mississippi State’s Darrell Williams in 2003 against Troy. The walk-on is tied for the nation’s season-lead in interceptions (3) and is the sole leader among freshmen. Alongside Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, the Dallas, Texas product was named one of PFF’s two College Football MVPs of the Week.