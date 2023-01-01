Criswell heading home to join Razorbacks

Criswell, who played the last three seasons at North Carolina, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 and broke the news during an official visit to Fayetteville.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced on Saturday that he's coming home and joining the University of Arkansas.

Criswell, who played the last three seasons at North Carolina, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 and broke the news during an official visit to Fayetteville.

The Morrilton native played a combined 11 games for the Tar Heels from 2020-22. In three seasons, Criswell completed 18-of-31 passes for 204 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also compiled 20 rushes for 133 yards and a score.

Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get to work with the boys! — Jacolby Criswell (@JacolbyCriswell) December 11, 2022