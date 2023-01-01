Criswell heading home to join Razorbacks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced on Saturday that he's coming home and joining the University of Arkansas.
Criswell, who played the last three seasons at North Carolina, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 and broke the news during an official visit to Fayetteville.
The Morrilton native played a combined 11 games for the Tar Heels from 2020-22. In three seasons, Criswell completed 18-of-31 passes for 204 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also compiled 20 rushes for 133 yards and a score.
According to 247Sports, Criswell was a four-star recruit coming out of Morrilton High School in 2020. In his senior season with the Devil Dogs, Criswell scored 51 touchdowns and racked up 4,151 yards of total offense in 12 games. 247Sports labeled Criswell as the second-ranked quarterback prospect in Arkansas.